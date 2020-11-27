Special train services to be extended from Dec. 1

The services of some special trains are being extended by the railways with revised timings.

Train no. 02727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad daily special express will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.20 p.m. with effect from December 1, 2020, to reach Hyderabad at 6.15 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, 02728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam daily special express will leave Hyderabad at 5.05 p.m., with effect from December 1 to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.35 a.m. on the next day.

These trains will have halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Narsipatnam Road, Tuni, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samalkot Jn, Anaparti, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Jn, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada Jn, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet Jn and Secunderabad Jn.

This train will have LHB coaches. 1st AC-1, 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, Reserved General Class Coach-3 and Motorvans-2.

Train no. 02784 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam weekly special express will leave Secunderabad on Saturdays at 9.35 p.m., with effect from December 5, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9.50 a.m., on the next day

In the return direction, 02783 Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad weekly special express will leave Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 7.05 p.m. with effect from December 6 to reach Secunderabad at 7.10 a.m. on the next day.

Train no. 02708 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam Double Decker tri-weekly special will leave Tirupati on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9.55 p.m. with effect from December 2 and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 10.30 a.m. on the next day, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

In the return direction, 02707 Visakhapatnam - Tirupati Double Decker tri-weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. with effect from December 3 to reach Tirupati at 12.45 p.m. on the next day.

These trains will stop at Renigunta Jn., Sri Kalahasti, Gudur Jn., Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali Jn., New Guntur, Vijayawada Jn, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Jn, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada.