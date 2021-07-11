‘Special drives to check drunken driving’

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said that special drives would be launched against drunken driving and sale of helmets with fake ISI marks to the customers in Madanapalle, Chittoor, Palamaner, Puttur and Sri City sub-divisions.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr. Senthil Kumar said that two-wheelers constitute the majority of road mishaps and not wearing a helmet leads to most of the casualties among riders. Drunken driving was also found to be the prime reason behind the casualties among road users. Considering the statistics of mishaps, the drive would concentrate on imposing heavy fines on those found to be drunk while driving, besides prosecuting the violators, which would invite imprisonment ranging from one day to a fortnight.

The police personnel would conduct raids to confiscate stocks of helmets with fake ISI stickers, he said. The SP sought the public to check the quality before purchasing helmets.