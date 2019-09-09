Special drives compel motoriststo comply with road safety rules

The special enforcement drives, being conducted by the police and the RTA, seem to be yielding positive results which can be seen from a vast majority of two-wheeler riders wearing helmets and motorists avoiding jumping the red signal fearing hefty fines.

The new Motor Vehicle Act, which has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament and has got the President’s nod, is yet to be cleared by the State government. Parleys are on between various departments in the State government and the GO is expected to be issued any time.

Keeping this in view, the implementing agencies such as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the police have stepped up enforcement in the city.

“Enforcement is the best way to create awareness among people and that is why we have increased special drives in the last one week,” Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena said.

7,000 cases registered

“The fines and punishment for various violations such as not wearing a helmet or not strapping the seat belt are pretty high and we do not want the people to suffer, once the GO is passed and the new law comes into force,” he said.

The enforcement was always there, but in the last three days, we have booked over 5,000 cases for not wearing helmets and over 2,000 for not fastening the seat belts, said ACP (Traffic) M.R.K. Raju.

All the 23 police stations in the city have deployed special teams, comprising personnel not only from the traffic wing but also those from the law and order and crime wings.

“Teams are being deployed at all important junctions and apart from enforcement, we are creating awareness on the new Act and what could be the possible fines. The idea is to educate people,” said Mr. Raju.

As of now the fine for not wearing a helmet is ₹135, but as per the new law the fine is ₹1,000.

“We are conducting simultaneous enforcement drives all over the district on a daily basis to create awareness on road safety among the motorists apart from making them realise that violation of rules can prove to be costly, once the new rules come into force,” says Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

“All the Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) have been asked to book at least some cases everyday as part of this enforcement-cum-awareness drive. The penalties are, however, being collected as per the existing rules, as the State government is yet to issue a G.O. regarding the new rules brought out by the Centre,” he said.

₹50.9 lakh fine collected

In the last one month, 2,700 cases of traffic violations have been booked by the Transport Department in the district and ₹50.91 lakh collected as fines. The major violations include: overloading of goods vehicles, driving without a licence and two-wheeler riders driving without a helmet.