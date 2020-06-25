Special drive to identify beneficiaries of scheme

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy has directed officials to conduct a special drive to identify more beneficiaries under the ‘Kapu Nestham’ scheme, the flagship programme launched by the government on Wednesday to benefit members of the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities.
After launching the programme along with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through videoconferencing, Mr. Narayana Swamy distributed the amount to beneficiaries along with MPs Balli Durgaprasad (Tirupati) and N. Reddeppa (Chittoor) and Collector Bharat N. Gupta.
Addressing mediapersons later, Mr. Narayana Swamy announced that the scheme, meant to provide ₹15,000 to each member, benefited 2.36 lakh women.
“As many as 8,218 identified women were given the amount in Chittoor district so far, that worked out to be ₹12.32 crore. The eligible beneficiaries applying for the scheme will also be considered,” he observed, directing the officials to conduct a special drive in this regard.
In Kadapa, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran formally launched the scheme and distributed cheques to the beneficiaries. At least 7,376 women belonging to the community collectively received ₹11.06 crore.
