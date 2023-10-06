Space tourism will be a reality in future, says ISRO official

October 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

SHAR-Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-ISRO) Deputy Director T.S. Raghuram has claimed that space tourism would become a reality in the future.

Mr. Raghuram and Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Padmaraju on Friday inaugurated International Space Week programme at Sri Anam Kalakendram in the city. The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC), the Rajamundry Press Club and the Private Schools and Colleges Managements’ Association in collaboration with SHAR-SDSC are conducting the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Raghuram said, “Research on the possibilities for space tourism is in progress. The International Space Week is being observed in order to create awareness on space programmes and inculcate a scientific temperament among students.”

Prof. Padmaraju appealed to the students to join the Space Week celebrations and make a note of the ongoing research and the history of the Indian space programmes.

Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.

The ISRO authorities displayed replicas of various space satellites and panels of the space missions at the venue. About 3,500 students took part in the programme.