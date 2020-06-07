Andhra Pradesh

Southwest monsoon enters Rayalaseema

Dark clouds hover over Anantapur as monsoon advances into parts of Rayalaseema on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

It is likely to foray into coastal Andhra region in next couple of days

The Southwest monsoon advanced into some parts of the Rayalaseema region in the State on Sunday.

It is likely to foray into the coastal Andhra region in next couple of days and cover the entire State thereafter.

Low pressure area

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea is likely to develop into a low-pressure area during the next three days.

As a result, a few places in the Rayalaseema region and many places in the coastal Andhra districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain, or thundershowers, during the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Thunderstorms and lightning may occur in both the regions during the period.

Rising mercury

Meanwhile, mercury continued to hover over 40° Celsius across the State. Many places experienced above normal temperatures.

With 41.6° Celsius, Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district recorded the highest temperature in the State. It was followed by Machilipatnam in Krishna district (41.5° degrees Celsius) and Kavali in Nellore district (41.2° Celsius). Also, Nellore city and Bapatla recorded 40.6° Celsius.

They temperature in other areas was as follows: Nandigama (40.3° C); Vijayawada, Kadapa and Amaravati (40° C); Ongole (39.9° C); Tirupati (39.8° C); Narsapuram (39° C); Kurnool (37.5° C); Kakinada (37.3° C); Anantapur (36.9° C); Tuni (36.8° C); Arogyavaram in Chittoor (34° C); Visakhapatnam (32.6° C) and Kalingapatnam (32.5° C).

