South India’s largest industrial estate at Orvakal: Buggana

The State government will develop South India’s largest industrial estate in 10,000 acres in Orvakal mandal in the district to improve economic activity in the backward Rayalaseema region, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said on Sunday.

At a press conference here, he said 7,000 acres had already been acquired and another 2,000 was needed for the industrial estate project to be taken up. Very soon the city would be declared the Judicial Capital of the State, he said.

In Jagannatha Gattu a university cluster campus would be developed. The expansion of national highways connecting Nandyal to Jammalamadugu and Kurnool to Chennai was announced and the works would be taken up very soon, he added.

The construction of an airport was proposed in 1953-56 even before the formation of Andhra Pradesh, but it took 60 years to realise the dream. The then Chief Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had established Silver Jubilee College to help students get coaching for the Civil Services.