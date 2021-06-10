South Coastal A.P. sees record3,851 recoveries in 24 hours

Prakasam records zero deaths for the first time during the second wave

A record 3,851 patients recovered from coronavirus infection while the single-day tally dipped to little less than 900 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

Attributing the decline in the new infections to the partial curfew, Nellore Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Rao said the test-trace-track-vaccinate strategy had paid dividends.

Prakasam district witnessed zero deaths for the first time during the second wave of coronavirus. However, one patient succumbed to infection in Nellore district in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Thursday. The toll went up to 1,709 in the region, with Nellore district accounting for 869 deaths and Prakasam for 840, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

Active cases plummet

The cumulative tally rose marginally to more than 2.35 lakh as 600 patients in Prakasam and 280 more in Nellore tested positive during the period. Health professionals heaved a sigh of relief as the number of active cases declined below the 18,000-mark.

The temporary German hangers set up with oxygen facility in Ongole wore a deserted look as recoveries outnumbered the daily tally by a whooping 2,971, easing the pressure on the health infrastructure.

As many as 3,851 patients recovered in Prakasam district while Nellore recorded a daily recovery count of 872. The recoveries have crossed the 2.16-lakh mark. So far, 1,13,315 patients in Nellore district and another 1,02, 945 patients in Prakasam district have won the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chakradhar Babu issued order extending prohibitory orders under Section 144 under the CrPc during the partial curfew to June 20. He urged the people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Tata Chemicals, Mambattu donated 10 oxygen concentrators to the district administration as part of the corporate social responsibility.