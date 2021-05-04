South Coastal A.P. registers new high of 2,573 cases

COVID continued to wreak havoc in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as a record number of over 2,500 persons got infected and eight more patients succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Normal life was hit in the region as shops and commercial establishments downed the shutters by noon in the wake of the increasing number of fresh cases. Worried over the rapid spread of the disease, most people remained indoors.

The number of active cases shot up to 23,794 for the first time this year as 1,337 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 1,236 persons in Prakasam contracted the infection in last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The pandemic claimed six more lives in SPSR Nellore district and two in Prakasam, taking the toll in the region to 1,270. Prakasam district accounted for 646 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 624.

Health professionals had a tough time treating the patients whereas the recoveries were only 772 during the period. The overall coronavirus case tally rose to over 1.79 lakh including 84,600 in SPSR Nellore district.

Meanwhile, a good number of people who rushed to public health centres in the region to take the jab returned disappointed in view of the limited number of vaccine stocks.

Only over 1,500 persons were vaccinated at the 21 session sites in Prakasam district on Monday, according to Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) P.Ratnavalli.