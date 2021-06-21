South Coastal A.P. logs 328 fresh cases, 4 deaths

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in a while, in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Monday while more than 600 persons were declared recovered during the period bringing down the number of active cases to a little over 9,100, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

Four more patients-- three in Prakasam district and one in SPSR Nellore district-- succumbed to the disease during the period. With this, the toll rose to 1,784 in the region. Prakasam district accounted for 895 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 889 deaths.

The cumulative tally marginally rose to over 2.43 lakh with 201 persons in SPSR Nellore district and 127 in Prakasam district testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

At least 416 patients in Prakasam district and 201 patients in SPSR Nellore district recovered, improving the recovery rate to 95.52%. Over 2.32 lakh persons have won the battle against the disease so far in the two districts.

Meanwhile, SPSR Nellore Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu said the credit should be given to the healthcare workers who provided the best treatment to the patients helping them in recovering from the disease.