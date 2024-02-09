GIFT a SubscriptionGift
South Central Railway arrange temporary stoppage of trains at Ramavarappadu station for Gunadala festival

February 09, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) will arrange temporary stoppage for a few trains at Ramavarappadu railway station for the convenience of the devotees attending the Centenary Celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine.

“Train No. 17479, Puri-Tirupati, Train No.17481, Bilaspur-Tirupati, Train No. 17480, Tirupati-Puri and Train No. 17482, Tirupati-Bilaspur, will be stopped at Ramavarappadu railway station from February 9 to 11,” said the SCR officials in a release.

“Stoppage for the trains has been arranged at the interest of the devotees and are appealed to make use of the facility,” the railway officers said.

