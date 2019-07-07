Son, two others held in man’s murder case

The Anantapur police on Saturday claimed to have cracked a case of murder that took place on June 27 at Gooty, and arrested the prime accused Yerakula Venkatesh, 36, along with two of his accomplices, Sheik Shano, 34, and Pathan Noor Mohammed Khan, 26.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police P.N. Babu told presspersons that one Yerakula Ankappa’s (54) body was found at Kanumapalle village on June 27.

‘Land dispute’

The victim turned out to be a resident of Gooty and was allegedly murdered by his son Yerakula Venkatesh following a dispute over the sale of some pieces of land, the police claimed.

Venkatesh along with his girlfriend Shano and another friend Khan, allegdly asphyxiated Ankappa in his house in Gooty using Shano’s sari and later transported the body and allegedly dumped it in the fields in the Garladinne police station limits.

The accused reportedly confessed to the crime, Mr. Babu claimed.

All the three would be produced in the court, the DSP said.