Somireddy demands CBI or judicial probe into ‘paddy scam’

Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has demanded a judicial probe or an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the ‘paddy procurement scam in Andhra Pradesh’ as alleged by YSR Congress Party MP Pilli Subash Chandra Bose.

He tweeted saying what the YSRCP MP had stated was true. In SPSR Nellore district alone, the farmers had lost over ₹3,000 crore in the three years of the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime as the millers allegedly cheated the farmers in collusion with the local YSRCP leaders and through their agents, he alleged. A CB-CID probe as suggested by the YSRCP leader would not suffice. Only a CBI or judicial probe would help unravel the scam in full, he opined.