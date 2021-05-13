Some special trains temporarily cancelled due to poor patronage

The railways have decided to temporarily cancel some of the special trains due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave and the travel advisories issued by various State governments leading to poor patronisation of trains.

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special leaving Visakhapatnam from May 15 to 23 is cancelled, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special trains leaving Raipur from May15 to 23 is also cancelled.

Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 14 to 31, is cancelled, 07487 Kadapa - Visakhapatnam special, leaving Kadapa from May 15 to June 1 is cancelled.

Train no.02831Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 14 to 31, is cancelled, 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Lingampalli from May 15 to June 1, is cancelled.

Train no. 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada special, leaving Sambalpur from May 13 to 23 is cancelled and 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur special, leaving Rayagada from May 13 to 23, is cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.