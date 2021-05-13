Andhra Pradesh

Some special trains temporarily cancelled due to poor patronage

The railways have decided to temporarily cancel some of the special trains due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases during the second wave and the travel advisories issued by various State governments leading to poor patronisation of trains.

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special leaving Visakhapatnam from May 15 to 23 is cancelled, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special trains leaving Raipur from May15 to 23 is also cancelled.

Train no. 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 14 to 31, is cancelled, 07487 Kadapa - Visakhapatnam special, leaving Kadapa from May 15 to June 1 is cancelled.

Train no.02831Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli special train, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 14 to 31, is cancelled, 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam special train, leaving Lingampalli from May 15 to June 1, is cancelled.

Train no. 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada special, leaving Sambalpur from May 13 to 23 is cancelled and 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur special, leaving Rayagada from May 13 to 23, is cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to make a note of the changes and act accordingly.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 7:35:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/some-special-trains-temporarily-cancelled-due-to-poor-patronage/article34551288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY