Solar eclipse: Tirumala temple to be closed for 13 hours

The temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 13 hours on December 26 due to the total solar eclipse.
The eclipse will commence at 8.08 a.m. and concludes by 11.16 a.m.
But as per tradition, the temple doors will be closed at 11 p.m. on December 25 and reopened at 12 noon on December 26 for the mandatory purification ceremony.
After the rituals, pilgrims will be allowed for darshan from 2 p.m. onwards.
