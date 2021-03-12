Software body organises event to honour women

A women empowerment workshop titled ‘Naari Shakti’ was organised by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Government of India, at the Pulsus Group office with the participation of over 1,000 women employees as part of Naari Shakti Utsav Week.
M.P. Dubey, Joint Director and Office-In-Charge, STPI said that women were playing a dominant role in various sectors, especially in IT/ITeS industry. He said the IT industry in Visakhapatnam was growing fast and expressed confidence that the region would become a hub for ITeS units. Women have become a backbone in IT and ITeS and have contributed significantly to the country’s economy during COVID-19, he said.
In her address to the women employees, K.R. Rajini, a professor of Andhra University, spoke on the UNESCO declaration on women empowerment. She added that financial independence was the true indicator of women empowerment.
Women doctors, nurses and women employees of Pulsus were felicitated by STPI for their services and dedication to the country during COVID-19.
