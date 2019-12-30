Social outfit rallies for ‘human values’

A social outfit called Manava Vikasa Vedika organised a rally calling for the restoration of moral values and ethics, in Tirupati on Sunday.

People from various walks of life took part in the rally that began from the Albert Einstein statue and crossed the arterial roads of the temple city on Sunday.

“The idea is to trigger intellectual and humane thoughts in every denizen and spread positivity among the public,” MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who flagged off the rally, said.

Mr. Reddy said that there was a need to preserve human values as safely as the ozone layer in order to ensure a healthy society.

“Be it Einstein’s science or Gandhiji’s non-violence, both are for the common good and for global development,” he said. The outfit’s conveners Sakam Nagaraja and C. Sailakumar hailed Sankarambadi Sundarachari’s song ‘Maa Telugu Thalliki’ as well as Sri Sri’s revolutionary songs as a source of inspiration for the people.

A large number of denizens, including students, professionals, academicians, traders, politicians and trade union leaders, carried placards on moral values and slogans in the rally that culminated at Gandhi Circle in T.P. Area.

‘Peace-loving city’

Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy and Republican Party president P. Anjaiah said they wanted Tirupati to emerge not just as a spiritual centre, but also as an intellectual and peace-loving destination.