Smoking major cause for lung cancer, say doctors

Consumption of tobacco products, especially smoking cigarettes, has always been considered a major health risk and it is found to be the cause of most cancers afflicting different organs like lungs, liver and kidneys.

Doctors at Apollo Speciality Hospitals here have said that four out of every five lung cancer cases are caused by smoking and it is also responsible for one in every four cancer related deaths in the world.

At a meeting held to mark the ‘No Tobacco Day,’ doctors Amarnath Reddy, Haritha and Gowrinath spoke at length on the ill-effects of smoking and other tobacco products. They explained different methods available for those wanting to quit smoking habit.

Research done by experts has revealed that for every 15 cigarettes smoked, there would be a change in DNA which would eventually cause the body cells to become cancerous.

Of the many methods adopted by users to quit smoking, ‘cold turkey’ was one practice of voluntarily giving up the habit and it was put to use by some who would not like to consult experts nor take medication.

The other practices available were replacing cigarettes with chewing gums, using electronic cigarettes and taking support of specialists along with medication, they said.

Rally taken out

Special Correspondent from Kurnool adds:

Faculty members and students of G. Pulla Reddy Dental College took out a World No Tobacco Day rally from Nandyal checkpost to C Camp in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Dental college principal Y. Muralidhar Reddy, vice-principal Chandrasekhar, faculty members G. Manjunath, Sairam, Krishnamohan, Gopikrishna Reddy, Rajanikanth, Raghavendra, Sandeep, Rajesh and Kiran and dental students participated in the rally.

They said 60 lakh deaths were reported world-wide due to consumption of tobacco and its products and India stood second in consumption of tobacco.