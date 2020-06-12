Smart City projects put back on track

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has kickstarted several Smart City projects, worth a cumulative ₹400 crore, that were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Hit by hurdles like lack of labour, the GVMC is now getting the projects back on track and is aiming to wrap them up by the end of this year.

“Of the 17 projects, work has resumed on all except for two - the Multi-Level Car Park (MLCP) and Municipal School Upgradation at Dandu Bazaar - as both projects are in areas that are still containment zones,” said V. Sudhakar, Executive Engineer (Smart City).

Among the major Smart City projects on which work has resumed are the 24x7 water supply project worth ₹86.4 crore and a sewerage project worth ₹67.68 crore. The sewerage project includes upgradation of two sewerage treatment plants (STPs), besides revamping of the existing network and filling the gaps under the Area-Based Development (ABD) zone, which is spread over 1,600 acres. Work has also resumed on the Sports Arena project in MVP Colony, worth ₹25.5 crore, which when completed will facilitate courts and all facilities for indoor games.

Mr. Sudhakar said that only 10% of the works related to Smart Streets projects under ABD area worth ₹52 crore were completed till now. He said that the remaining works are going to be started and will pick up pace in a short time. Similarly, over 50% of works related to renovation of Old Town Hall worth ₹4.13 crore and Old Municipal Office worth ₹6.83 crore were finished.

The Smart City projects also include setting up ‘Smart Signals’ – Vehicle Actuated Control (VAC) system at 50 traffic junctions in the city worth ₹8.9 crore. About 90% of the work related to this project has been already finished, he said. Similarly, setting up of ‘Soukaryam centres’ at various zones for citizens, covering open drains and a few other projects are to be taken up.

“After announcement of relaxations, there was a shortage of labour initially. But some days later, labourers started to arrive and works related to many projects have picked up pace,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

“The MLCP project lies near the border of a containment zone. Moreover, there are no habitations nearby except commercial establishments. We will seek the permission of the police if it is possible to take up work. Most of the structures have already been erected. It will not take long to complete the project once work is resumed,” he said.

“The GVMC plans to complete most of the projects by the end of this year. The water supply project and sewerage project might take one or two months more for completion, but other projects can be completed on time if work continues at this pace,” he said.