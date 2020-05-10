Andhra Pradesh

Sluggish start in Sri City

Containment zones, community pressure add to worker absenteeism

Industrial activity picked up, albeit on a sluggish note, in Sri City industrial area of Chittoor district, after the lockdown was partly relaxed.

Sri City, though located predominantly in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, extends partly to Nellore district and shares border with Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Its location is now posing a challenge in the form of entry barriers that prevent arrival of workforce.

The partial relaxation of lockdown did facilitate around 100 industrial units gear up to restart works, but only 75 have actually commenced operations with a net workforce of 6,300.

Many hurdles

A huge chunk of its workforce resides in Srikalahasti, Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu areas of Chittoor district, Tada, Naidupet and Sullurpet mandals of Nellore district and Arambakkam area of the adjoining Tamil Nadu. In view of containment zones marked in some of the above localities, employees are unable to cross over the police check-post, pickets and entry barriers to reach their place of work.

Officials hopeful

Some employees The Hindu spoke to confirmed instances of resistance from their fellow villagers, who have openly issued warning to the employees against moving out, as the likelihood of their carrying the virus home is feared to be high. "We have decided to run one production line, but are waiting for the workers, who are still hesitant to come in sufficient numbers," a company executive says.

"Lockdown relaxation for industries gives the much-needed push to the economy. We are hopeful that in a week’s time, the percentage of workforce joining duty will significantly rise," says Sri City founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

However, construction activity is gradually picking up, as 2,000 workers are engaged in different areas in the industrial city.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:15:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sluggish-start-in-sri-city/article31551960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY