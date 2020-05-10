Sluggish start in Sri City

Industrial activity picked up, albeit on a sluggish note, in Sri City industrial area of Chittoor district, after the lockdown was partly relaxed.

Sri City, though located predominantly in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, extends partly to Nellore district and shares border with Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Its location is now posing a challenge in the form of entry barriers that prevent arrival of workforce.

The partial relaxation of lockdown did facilitate around 100 industrial units gear up to restart works, but only 75 have actually commenced operations with a net workforce of 6,300.

Many hurdles

A huge chunk of its workforce resides in Srikalahasti, Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu areas of Chittoor district, Tada, Naidupet and Sullurpet mandals of Nellore district and Arambakkam area of the adjoining Tamil Nadu. In view of containment zones marked in some of the above localities, employees are unable to cross over the police check-post, pickets and entry barriers to reach their place of work.

Officials hopeful

Some employees The Hindu spoke to confirmed instances of resistance from their fellow villagers, who have openly issued warning to the employees against moving out, as the likelihood of their carrying the virus home is feared to be high. "We have decided to run one production line, but are waiting for the workers, who are still hesitant to come in sufficient numbers," a company executive says.

"Lockdown relaxation for industries gives the much-needed push to the economy. We are hopeful that in a week’s time, the percentage of workforce joining duty will significantly rise," says Sri City founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

However, construction activity is gradually picking up, as 2,000 workers are engaged in different areas in the industrial city.