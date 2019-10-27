Sluggish sales worry crackers traders

This year’s Deepavali is without its usual allure, at least for the firecracker traders in the city.

Unlike last year, when 120 traders came forward to obtain temporary licenses, this time only 80 traders have come forward for the same.

Many people, including traders and buyers, feel that a sharp decline in the real estate sector in Amaravati and a cloud of uncertainty surrounding its future prospects have played a vital role in the slump of firecracker sales this festive season.

The Estates wing of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation had at first decided to establish firecrackers stalls at PWD grounds, Gymkhana ground and Punnami Ghat in the city, thereby covering all the revenue circles. Nevertheless, poor response from traders prompted the officials to withdraw proposals of establishing stalls at Punnami Ghat. Instead, they issued temporary permissions for setting up 80 stalls at the PWD grounds and 15 stalls at Gymkhana grounds.

“The prospects of the realty sector in Amaravati were better last year as compared to the current year. The fall in the real estate business might affect the sale of crackers. Also, the general awareness of the public seems to have gone up, which could be another factor for the decline in sales,” said M. Koteswara Rao, a firecrackers trader.

Strict guidelines

Meanwhile, Revenue and Fire Departments have issued guidelines for sale of firecrackers in the city. The fire wing of VMC has directed stall owners to accommodate fire engines at the site in the event of an emergency.

District Fire Officer Avinash Jayasimhas said that safety measures would be monitored at all the stalls. “Firefighters will be deployed at all stalls. Every stall should arrange for water and sand along with chemical-based fire extinguishers,” he said.