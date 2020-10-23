Andhra Pradesh

Slaughterhouse plannedin Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat on Friday said a proposal for setting up a slaughterhouse in an area of two acre in Rajamahendravaram is under consideration.

During an interaction with Muslim elders during his visit to Markaz Masjid here, Mr. Bharat gave a patient hearing to their grievances and assured that those would be addressed in a phased manner.

“A Shadi Khana will be built for the Muslim community in the city,” he said and assured that a review meeting would be conducted with the representatives of all the Masjids in the city to document their grievances.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 11:12:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/slaughterhouse-plannedin-rajamahendravaram/article32932947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY