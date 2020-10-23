Slaughterhouse plannedin Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat on Friday said a proposal for setting up a slaughterhouse in an area of two acre in Rajamahendravaram is under consideration.
During an interaction with Muslim elders during his visit to Markaz Masjid here, Mr. Bharat gave a patient hearing to their grievances and assured that those would be addressed in a phased manner.
“A Shadi Khana will be built for the Muslim community in the city,” he said and assured that a review meeting would be conducted with the representatives of all the Masjids in the city to document their grievances.
