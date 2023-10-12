HamberMenu
Skill development scam case | Andhra Pradesh High Court disposes of Nara Lokesh’s bail petition

Justice K. Suresh Reddy closed the case after the counsel for CID submitted that Nara Lokesh has not been listed as an accused in the said case, hence, the CID was not seeking his arrest. 

October 12, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing a press conference after attending CID inquiry, on October 11.

| Photo Credit: Vijaya Kumar

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh got a substantial relief in the skill development scam case as Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) disposed of his anticipatory bail petition on October 12.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy closed the case after the counsel for CID submitted that Mr. Lokesh has not been listed as an accused in the said case, hence, the CID was not seeking his arrest. 

Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing of Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in skill case to October 17

The counsel for CID told the court that a notice would be duly issued to Mr. Lokesh under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking his appearance if he was added as an accused. 

The High Court heard Mr. Lokesh’s anticipatory bail petition on October 4 and restrained the CID from arresting him till October 12 (Thursday). He said in his petition that he applied for anticipatory bail as in N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remand report in the same case, the CID mentioned that the former CM’s family benefited from and had a role in the swindling of funds.

