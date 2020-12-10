Skill-based courses provebeneficial, says official

Arja Srikanth, Managing Director and CEO of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), on Thursday said the industry-based training courses, designed by the corporation to equip students with skills required by the industry, started yielding positive result.

He said that 27 youngsters from the first batch of students who had undergone training imparted as part of the partnership between the APSSDC and the JBM company in Sri City, joined the JBM plant in Chennai. A team headed by Mr. Srikanth visited the JBM plant and L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy in Chennai on Thursday.

He said as part of the collaboration, JBM offered to provide manpower in robotics, industrial automation, auto body repair, automobile technology, quality and training and a few other sectors. Besides, it also agreed to recruit not just students who had completed mechanical engineering course but also those from non-engineering background in the supply chain sectors.

At the L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy, Mr. Srikanth said as part of the agreement signed with it in the past, it offered to impart training to students pursuing courses in the proposed Centre of Excellence proposed to be set up in the media and entertainment sector in Visakhapatnam. He said courses would include 3D Animation, Graphic Design Technology, Film Making and Print Media Technology.

APSSDC Executive Director B. Nageswara Rao and others comprised the team.