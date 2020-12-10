Skill-based courses provebeneficial, says official

Arja Srikanth, Managing Director and CEO of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), on Thursday said the industry-based training courses, designed by the corporation to equip students with skills required by the industry, started yielding positive result.
He said that 27 youngsters from the first batch of students who had undergone training imparted as part of the partnership between the APSSDC and the JBM company in Sri City, joined the JBM plant in Chennai. A team headed by Mr. Srikanth visited the JBM plant and L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy in Chennai on Thursday.
He said as part of the collaboration, JBM offered to provide manpower in robotics, industrial automation, auto body repair, automobile technology, quality and training and a few other sectors. Besides, it also agreed to recruit not just students who had completed mechanical engineering course but also those from non-engineering background in the supply chain sectors.
At the L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy, Mr. Srikanth said as part of the agreement signed with it in the past, it offered to impart training to students pursuing courses in the proposed Centre of Excellence proposed to be set up in the media and entertainment sector in Visakhapatnam. He said courses would include 3D Animation, Graphic Design Technology, Film Making and Print Media Technology.
APSSDC Executive Director B. Nageswara Rao and others comprised the team.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath