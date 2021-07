Six trains to be cancelled to facilitate non-interlocking works

A total of six trains will be cancelled for two days to facilitate non-interlocking works for shifting of station building and commissioning of electronic interlocking at Rayagada Station in connection with Vizianagaram-Titlagarh 3rd line project in Waltair Division, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

The trains to be cancelled are: 07243 Guntur- Rayagada special train, leaving Guntur on August 3 and 4, 07244 Rayagada-Guntur special train, leaving Rayagada on August 4 and 5, 08107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur special train, leaving Rourkela on August 3 and 4, 08108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela special train, leaving Jagdalpur on August 4 and 5, 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada special train, leaving Sambalpur on August 4 and 5 and 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur special train, leaving Rayagada on August 4 and 5.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.