Six research centres approved for SRKR College in Bhimavaram

P. Sujatha Varma July 09, 2022 20:36 IST

They are in addition to two centres sanctioned last year

JNTU-Kakinada has sanctioned six research centres for SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram from the current academic year, said the college principal M. Jagapathi Raju. At a media conference on Saturday, Mr. Raju said in addition to the two research centres sanctioned last year for mathematics and engineering chemistry, this year six more such research centres were being added in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science engineering and information and technology engineering branches. Governing body member S. Prateek Varma expressed gratitude to JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor K. Prasada Raju for facilitating the research centres in the college that could be utilised by the faculty to carry out research in their respective disciplines.



