Six research centres approved for SRKR College in Bhimavaram
They are in addition to two centres sanctioned last year
JNTU-Kakinada has sanctioned six research centres for SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram from the current academic year, said the college principal M. Jagapathi Raju.
At a media conference on Saturday, Mr. Raju said in addition to the two research centres sanctioned last year for mathematics and engineering chemistry, this year six more such research centres were being added in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computer science engineering and information and technology engineering branches.
Governing body member S. Prateek Varma expressed gratitude to JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor K. Prasada Raju for facilitating the research centres in the college that could be utilised by the faculty to carry out research in their respective disciplines.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.