Six persons held for ‘adulterating’ liquor at government outlet

The accused had been doing it for the past three months, says SEB official

Six persons, including four employees of a government liquor retail outlet, have been arrested on Saturday for adulterating liquor with water and selling them with fake labels at the government liquor outlet at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

According to Rajamahendravaram in-charge ASP (Special Enforcement Bureau, Liquor and Sand) Sumit Garud, the accused have been identified as outlet Supervisor Anala Sateesh and three salesmen D. Durga Lakshmi Kumar, M. Naga Raju, and Kolati Venkatesh. The two main accused, who adulterated the liquor with water and printed labels and packaging, are Doddi Jogeeswara Rao and Chandram Govindu.

The modus operandi was to inject the water into the sealed bottles after collecting some quantity of liquor from them. The liquor collected from the sealed bottles used to be filled in empty bottles for selling with fake labels.

“The gang had been adulterating the liquor for the past three months, earning ₹75,000 per month. Every month, at least 480 bottles of adulterated liquor of various brands were sold by the gang at the outlet. The gang also sold the adulterated liquor through some belt shops,” said Mr. Sumit Garud.

On Saturday, the SEB teams have seized 348 adulterated liquor bottles from the outlet. “The investigation is on and cases have been registered against the accused,” said Mr. Sumit Garud.