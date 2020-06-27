Six officials suspended for failing to provide proper final journey to COVID victims

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Saturday warned that the government would take stern action against officials who failed to ensure proper and decent last rites for patients who died of COVID-19.
The Collector suspended Palasa Municipal Commissioner T. Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N. Rajiv, who reportedly used an earthmover for lifting of a body of a 70-year-old patient, who a couple of days ago and tested positive for the virus.
As people came to know about the test results before his funeral, most of them left Udayapuram locality of Palasa municipality. When family members, relatives and locals refused to perform his last rites, the municipal authorities arranged an earthmover to lift the body and sent it to the crematorium.
In another incident in Sompeta, four employees, including the Executive Officer of Rrural Development, tractor driver and two contingent workers were suspended on Saturday for transporting the body of a COVID-19 victim in a tractor.
The two issues led to widespread criticism. The Collector said it was inhuman to use machines for lifting bodies, and was against to the guidelines of the Union and State governments.
Mr. Nivas, who visited the containment zone, directed the officials to ensure decent final journey for patients who died of COVID-19. He said that health and municipal authorities should coordinate in ensuring funeral since family members would not be allowed to touch the body.
Mr. Nivas assured that all the safety gear would be supplied to the staff who would take up the responsibility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath