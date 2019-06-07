Six killed, four injured in road accident near Renigunta

Six persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck at Guravarajupalle in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district in the early hours of Friday.

After successfully performing a wedding, the family hailing from Rudravaram village in Achampeta mandal of Guntur district was on a pilgrimage to Tirupati for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara when the accident occurred. Their SUV reached Guravarajupalle on the outskirts of Tirupati around 5 a.m. when the driver Prem Raj (35) apparently failed to observe the truck parked on the road and rammed straight into the heavy vehicle from behind.

The high-impact accident made the four-wheeler’s bonnet resemble a mangled mass of metal. On coming to know of the incident, the Renigunta Urban police led by Circle Inspector Siva Ramudu immediately rushed to the spot, cleared the traffic and extricated the bodies that got badly entangled inside the vehicle.

Vijaya Bharati (38), Prasanna (14), Chennakesava Reddy (12), Ankaiah (45) and driver Prem Raj (35) perished on the spot, while another woman died on being shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Four more inmates of the vehicle, who sustained grievous injuries, are getting treated at the hospital.