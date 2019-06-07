Andhra Pradesh

Six killed, four injured in road accident near Renigunta

The four wheeler that rammed into a parked truck near Renigunta on the outskirts of Tirupati on Friday

The four wheeler that rammed into a parked truck near Renigunta on the outskirts of Tirupati on Friday   | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

more-in

The family hailing from Guntur district was on the way to Tirupati when the mishap occurred

Six persons were killed and four injured when a four-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck at Guravarajupalle in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district in the early hours of Friday.

After successfully performing a wedding, the family hailing from Rudravaram village in Achampeta mandal of Guntur district was on a pilgrimage to Tirupati for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara when the accident occurred. Their SUV reached Guravarajupalle on the outskirts of Tirupati around 5 a.m. when the driver Prem Raj (35) apparently failed to observe the truck parked on the road and rammed straight into the heavy vehicle from behind.

The high-impact accident made the four-wheeler’s bonnet resemble a mangled mass of metal. On coming to know of the incident, the Renigunta Urban police led by Circle Inspector Siva Ramudu immediately rushed to the spot, cleared the traffic and extricated the bodies that got badly entangled inside the vehicle.

Vijaya Bharati (38), Prasanna (14), Chennakesava Reddy (12), Ankaiah (45) and driver Prem Raj (35) perished on the spot, while another woman died on being shifted to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Four more inmates of the vehicle, who sustained grievous injuries, are getting treated at the hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 9:03:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/six-killed-in-road-accident-near-renigunta/article27637544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY