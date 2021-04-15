The task force police on Thursday took six persons into custody on charges of smuggling red sanders and seized eleven logs that were kept ready for transportation. The police also seized two motorcycles and a cash of ₹1.5 lakh from the possession of the accused. Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said that one among the detained was reportedly associated with the SVBC and the police are trying to ascertain the facts.
Six held, red sanderslogs seized
Special Correspondent
Tirumala ,
April 15, 2021 23:06 IST
Special Correspondent
Tirumala ,
April 15, 2021 23:06 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 11:07:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/six-held-red-sanderslogs-seized/article34330020.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story