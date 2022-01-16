Andhra Pradesh

Six Durga temple employees test positive

VIJAYAWADA

Six employees of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two priests and two stafferseach from the engineering and festival wings tested positive on Sunday.

The Kanaka Durga temple authorities asked all the employees to get the COVID-19 test done immediately. The temple authorities are likely to conduct a COVID-19 test drive for the employees shortly.

Temple executive officer D. Bhramaramba appealed to devotees to wear masks compulsorily. They have to follow all COVID guidelines scrupulously. Use of hand sanitisers and thermal scanning for temperature were a must, she said.


