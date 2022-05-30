Andhra Pradesh

Six daily workers killed in accident in Guntur

At least six persons were killed and dozens were injured, at Rentachintala, in Palnadu district when the Tata Ace van in which they were travelling collided against a lorry in the wee hours of Monday.

The six persons identified as daily workers, and were coming from Srisailam. There were about 40 daily workers.

Horrific scenes were witnessed at the accident spot and later the injured persons were shifted to GGH, Guntur.


