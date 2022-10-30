Six arrested for their alleged involvement in sale of newborn in Vijayawada

The arrested included the biological mother and Bengaluru-based couple who bought the infant for ₹50,000

The Gunadala police on Saturday arrested six persons, including the biological mother and a couple, for their alleged involvement in the case pertaining to sale of an infant.

The police, the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi (Mahila Police) in the ward secretariat, and the Women and Child Welfare Department officials rescued the infant that was allegedly sold away to the Bengaluru-based couple, D. Malayadri and Nagamani, for ₹50,000, said Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan.

The other arrested persons were the biological mother, S. Kalyani, a resident of Bhanu Nagar, and mediators — Anitha, Dhanalakshmi and Satyavathi — of Vijayawada.

The incident came to light when the Mahila Police, S.N.D. Bhavani, of Lakshmi Nagar ward secretariat and the anganwadi workers noticed that the newborn was missing soon after Kalyani gave birth at the GGH in Vijayawada on October 23. They immediately alerted the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) officials.

“Kalyani stays at Bhanu Nagar. Her baby was missing soon after delivery,” said Ms. Bhavani.

“Following allegations of sale of babies, we have sent teams to Rajamahendravaram and Kanigiri,” said G. Uma Devi, Krishna district Project Director of the WD&CW Department. “We have traced the accused mother in Rajamahendravaram. Upon questioning, we have come to know that the woman has given birth to four children so far, and has sold the last child,” Ms. Devi told The Hindu . The rescued baby was shifted to the government-run Sishu Gruha.