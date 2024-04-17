GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sitarama Kalyanam performed with State honours in Ramateertham temple

April 17, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees offered prayers and witnessed the celestial wedding, ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’, which was performed with religious fervour in the historic Ramateertham temple, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival, on Wednesday.

Simhachalam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple’s executive officer Srinivasa Murthy brought pearls and pattuvastrams on behalf of the State government, which selected Ramateertham temple along with Vontimitta for the celebrations with State honours, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Ramateertham executive officer Srinivasa Rao, Cheepurupalli Revenue Divisional Officer B. Shanti and others coordinated the arrangements, as the devotees came from different parts of north Andhra region to offer prayers in the temple.

Union Bank of India extended its services by providing drinking water and butter milk to visitors. Famous Ramanarayanam temple near Y Junction of Vizianagaram also wore a festive look with the celestial wedding of Lord Rama to Sita. The temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

