SITAM signs MoU with apsolut

Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with apsolut Software India Pvt Ltd. on Monday.

SITAM director Majji Sasibhushan Rao and apsolut executive director Kalpalatha Madasu signed the MoU.

Mr. Sasibhushan Rao said that the collaboration would help students and faculty to get trained in SAP technologies. Students would be able to get quality internships and placements in MNCs.

Ms. Kalpalatha said, “The MoU will help rural students to develop their technical and communication skills.”

apsolut is a multinational company that offers SAP e-procurement consulting services to large and medium-scale companies. It is an SAP partner for on-premise, cloud and hybrid procurement solutions, according to a press release.