Andhra Pradesh

SITAM signs MoU with apsolut

Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with apsolut Software India Pvt Ltd. on Monday.

SITAM director Majji Sasibhushan Rao and apsolut executive director Kalpalatha Madasu signed the MoU.

Mr. Sasibhushan Rao said that the collaboration would help students and faculty to get trained in SAP technologies. Students would be able to get quality internships and placements in MNCs.

Ms. Kalpalatha said, “The MoU will help rural students to develop their technical and communication skills.”

apsolut is a multinational company that offers SAP e-procurement consulting services to large and medium-scale companies. It is an SAP partner for on-premise, cloud and hybrid procurement solutions, according to a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 1:34:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sitam-signs-mou-with-apsolut/article36070460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY