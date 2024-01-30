SIPB clears proposals worth ₹22,302 cr. for setting up of energy units in A.P.

January 30, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared investment proposals worth ₹22,302 crore for establishing energy industries that would provide 5,300 jobs.

The SIPB meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, cleared the proposal of JSW Neo Energy Ltd to establish four solar power projects across the State to produce 3,350 MW of power with an investment of ₹12,065 crore. JSW will establish 400 MW, 1050 MW, 1050 and 850 MW solar power units at Chakrayapeta in YSR district, at Mudigubba in Sri Satya Sai district, at Rapthadu (and Kanaganapally) and at D. Hirehal (and Bommnaal) in Anantapur district respectively. These units will provide direct employment to 3,300 people. It will also establish 171.60 MW wind power projects at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal of Nandyal district and at Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal of Kurnool district with ₹1,287 crore investment and employment potential for 200 persons.

Aqua Green Engineering Management Pvt. Ltd. will establish a 1,000 MW solar power unit at Puligundlapally in Talupula mandal of Sri Satya Sai district with an investment of ₹4,000 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons.

Ecoren Energy India Pvt. Ltd. will establish a 200 MW wind power unit at Aspari in Kurnool district with ₹1,350 crore investment providing 200 jobs.

Renew Vikram Shakti Pvt. Limited will establish 600 MW wind power projects in Sri Satya Sai and Anantapur districts with ₹3,600 crore investment having employment potential for 600 persons.

Deputy Chief Minister (PR& RD) B. Muthyala Naidu, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment P. Ramachandra Reddy, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy), Ajay Jain (Housing), Rajat Bhargava (Tourism), SS Rawat (Finance), K. Praveen Kumar (GAD), Industries Secretary N. Yuva Raj, Principal Secretary (Commerce-Handlooms) K. Sunita, Transport Secretary Pradyumna, Industries Commissioner Ch. Rajeswara Reddy, NREDCAP VC & MD S. Ramana Reddy and senior officials were among those present.