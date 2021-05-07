Simhachalam temple to remain closed to devotees from May 10 to 15

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam here will be closed to devotees from May 10 to 15.

This decision was taken by Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala with the approval of the Trust Board, following requests from the temple priests and in view of the forthcoming Chandanotsavam. The priests requested the authorities to restrict the entry of devotees, during this period, keeping their health in mind.

The temple will be closed on all the six days but all the rituals and pujas for the deity will happen as usual from Aradhana (morning) to Pavalimpu Seva (night). The Executive Officer said that ‘Chandanotsavam’ would also take place without devotees.

The devotees have been asked not to come to the hilltop between May 10 and 15. Many temples in the State have already taken the similar decision since the health of the devotees and priests are the topmost priority. The devotees have been requested to cooperate with the authorities.