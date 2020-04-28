Andhra Pradesh

Simhachalam temple priest suspended

In-charge chief priest of Simhachalam temple Godavari Krishnamacharyulu was suspended by the devasthnam on charges of allowing a private person into the temple on Chandanotsavam day, despite the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.

According to a note released by the Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao, the priest allowed the private person during the Chandanotsavam on Sunday.

It may be recalled that for the first time in the known history of the temple, it remained closed for the devotees during the annual festival.

The rituals were performed by a few priests in the presence of the EO and the trust board chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju.

