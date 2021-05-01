Simhachalam temple: darshan only up to 2.30 p.m. from May 2

Out of 22 priests, 14 fall ill and are on leave

Devotees will be allowed into Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam only up to 2.30 p.m. with effect from May 2. This decision was taken by the temple administration due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and as some of the priests fell ill.

Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala noted in a statement on Saturday that all the rituals at the temple will go on as usual up to ‘pavalimpu seva’ at 9 p.m. However, devotees will not be allowed after 2.30 p.m. Out of 22 priests, 14 fell sick and are on leave. The samples of the priests were sent for testing and the results are awaited.

The EO ordered the departments concerned to grant leave to any employee, suffering from any kind of illness irrespective of COVID-19 positive or negative, in case they have any symptoms. She said that if there is some relief for the priests, there won’t be any problem in the conduct of the forthcoming Chandanotsavam, which is the biggest annual festival of the temple.

Many temples in the State have taken similar decisions to safeguard the employees and devotees. Ms. Suryakala asked the employees to follow the COVID protocol strictly and appealed to devotees to cooperate in implementation of the new timings.