Siblings who lost parents to COVID given ₹20 lakh

COVID Care Centre set up at Jaggaiahpeta

Government Whip and Jaggaiapeta MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu and Krishna Collector A.Md. Imtiaz handed over the sanction orders for ₹20 lakh fund to two siblings whose parents died of coronavirus infection recently.

The two children were given the sanction orders for ₹10 lakh each. The amount will be deposited as a fixed deposit in the names of the children. The interest accumulated will be given to the children annually.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said that so far nine such children had been identified in the district. The beneficiaries of the programme, Sk. Immanuel and Sk. Nazeer Hussain lost their parents Sk. Khaleel and Sk. Reshma to COVID about 15 days ago.Mr. Imtiaz said all such children would be identified and taken care of.

Referring to the COVID response, Mr. Imtiaz said that 100-bed COVID Care Centre had been set up in Jaggaiahpeta and another such facility would be set up at Vatsavai soon.

Mr. Udaya Bhanu said that the COVID Care Centre at Jaggaiahpeta came as a great relief to the people as all facilities were available there. Tahsildar R. Ramakrishna and others were present on the occasion.