Short film festival in Anantapur on Jan. 24, 25

The Anantapur Film Society will be hosting a short film festival on January 24 and 25. The poster for the festival was released here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Rashid Basha, the president of the society, said that there were at least a hundred short filmmakers in Anantapur district alone. “The festival is being conducted in a bid to give a platform to the filmmakers to showcase their work,” he added.

On January 26, an award ceremony has also been arranged in the city. “Awards will be given in 12 categories, including best short film, best male actor and best female actor,” he added.

“We have received 30 films as of now, and expect another 20 to come in by the time festival begins.”

Mr. Basha appealed to the new filmmakers to utilise the services of the society which could help them with location and other aspects of filmmaking. “We also have technicians for post-production work,” he said.