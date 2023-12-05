HamberMenu
Shirish Shah turns approver in skill development scam case

ACB Court in Vijayawada will record his statement on January 5, 2024

December 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada, during a hearing of the skill development corporation scam case on December 5 (Tuesday), considered the pardon petition filed by Shirish Chandrakant Shah from Mumbai positively.

Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah was named accused number 13 in the case being investigated by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID), in which Telugu Desam Party TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested.

The ACB court examined Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah to ascertain if he was willing to voluntarily be a prosecution witness. On his concurrence, the court posted the case to January 5, 2024 to record his statement. 

Mr. Shirish Chandrakant Shah was arrested and produced before the court in December 2021. He was released on bail in January 2022.

