SHG products to be sold under ‘Naari’ brand

In a bid to bring all the products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the State under an umbrella brand, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has come up with the brand name ‘Naari’.

The MEPMA conducted an awareness meet for SHG entrepreneurs across the district on branding and packaging at the meeting hall of the MPDO’s office on Friday.

District Livelihood Specialist Zelan Basha told The Hindu that branding would allow the products to be easily identified across the country, and would help fetch better prices for the SHGs.

The local brands created by the SHG entrepreneurs would still exist but an additional brand of ‘Naari’ would also be printed on the packaging. The products could be exported as well as sold online. “When a person sees a product, they will immediately know that ‘Naari’ is a MEPMA product,” he added.

The branding is being done by a company called East FX, and they are currently visiting each district to increase awareness on branding and packaging. “So far, they have conducted awareness programmes in Anantapur, Kadapa, Guntur and Tirupati,” said Mr. Basha.