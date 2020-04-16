SHG donates ₹40 lakh to COVID relief

Women from underprivileged families, part of Self-Help Groups in Kurnool district, showed their magnanimity by donating ₹40 lakh to the COVID-19 Relief Fund on Thursday.

YSR Kranthi Patham Self-Help Group district president P. Lakshmi Devi handed over a cheque for ₹40 lakh to Collector G. Veerapandian on Thursday. She told the Collector that each of the four lakh woman members in the SHG had contributed ₹10 to come up with the amount.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director M.K. Srinivasulu appreciated the efforts of the SHGs in keep COVID-19 at bay in a majority of the mandals by doing their bit in raising awareness on things like social distancing and wearing masks.

Meanwhile, fresh fruits are being sold in the city at ₹100 per bag at the doorstep of people in Kurnool city with the Horticulture Department making arrangements for packing a mix of healthy fruits and putting them in a mobile van. The fruit growers took up this task to make fresh fruits available at a cheap rate and to help people build immunity and resistance to the coronavirus, the officials said.

The ₹100 bag consists of eight bananas, five sweet limes, five lemons, one papaya and one musk melon.

The initiative was launched in the city on Thursday with one van and two auto-rickshaws, which will be increased in the days to come.