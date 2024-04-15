GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sharmila flays Jagan govt. for going back on prohibition promise

APCC chief accuses State govt. of selling sub-standard liquor and being responsible for various health issues among the people who consumed it

April 15, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
AP Congress president Y.S. Sharmila being greeted with a huge garland at a public meeting at GD Nellore in Chittoor district on Monday.

AP Congress president Y.S. Sharmila being greeted with a huge garland at a public meeting at GD Nellore in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on April 14 (Monday) criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for “selling sub-standard liquor”, and reneging on its promise to implement total prohibition.

Addressing a public meeting at Gangadhara Nellore, 10 km from here, Ms. Sharmila said that the poor and downtrodden sections in the State were duped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last five years. She said that by selling sub-standard quality liquor, the government was responsible for the health issues among the people, including liver, kidney, and heart ailments. “In the last five years, the Jagan government resorted to hiking the power tariff seven times, and RTC bus charges five times. The prices of the essential commodities have been hiked multiple times,” she said.

Sharmila said that as against vacant teacher posts to the tune of 23,000, the YSRCP government issued a DSC notification for 6,000 posts. “Nobody knows about the fate of the DSC that was announced recently,” she said.

The APCC chief alleged that the farmers in Andhra Pradesh were a worried lot, with the number of farmer suicides slowly rising.

Referring to the Congress manifesto, Ms. Sharmila said that the party is committed to reopening the sugar factories in Chittoor district and creating job opportunities for the youth.

The APCC chief alleged that Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy had betrayed the people of his GD Nellore Assembly constituency with false promises. “Though he repeatedly claims to be carrying forward the legacy of Ambedkar, in reality, the local MLA (Minister Narayanaswamy) is known for ignoring the people’s issues.’‘

Congress cadres from all over Chittoor district took part in the meeting.

