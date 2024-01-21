January 21, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Hot on the heels of APCC president Y.S. Sharmila’s branding the ruling YSRCP as a puppet in the hands of the BJP, the YSRCP dismissed her leadership, saying that the Congress party, which secured fewer votes than NOTA in the last election, would hardly benefit by appointing her as its leader.

None can give a lease of life to the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, which is “nothing better than a corpse”. The Congress high command, which did not show any concern for Andhra Pradesh, has sent her (Ms. Sharmila) to save TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP alleged.

‘Congress wiped out in A.P.’

Addressing a press conference at Hyderabad on Sunday (January 21), YSRCP general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “While the TDP is on the ventilator, the Congress was wiped out long back in the State.” The only Congress party that is in existence in the State is YSRCP, he said.

‘Ony to benefit Naidu’

“Why did the Congress not use her (Ms Sharmila’s) services in Telangana and instead press her into action in AP? When the elections were around the corner, she was sent to A.P. only to benefit Mr. Naidu. Even a kid would say that her leadership would benefit the TDP rather than Congress,” he said, adding that except for the accent that was used in Telangana, there was no change in Ms. Sharmila’s dialogue. Ms. Sharmila parroted what the TDP and JSP have been saying all these days.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it seems she forgot how the Congress party did gross injustice to her family. “The Congress party included Dr. YSR’s name in the chargesheets relating to the disproportionate assets cases. Mr. Jagan was lodged in jail for 16 months. Congress leader Sankar Rao, TDP leaders Yerran Naidu, Ashok Gajapati Raju and others conspired to include Dr. YSR’s name in the chargesheet. Mr. Sankar Rao openly said that he filed cases following directions from Ms. Sonia Gandhi. Gulam Nabi Azad, who left Congress, also stated that Mr. Jagan would not have been implicated in the cases had he toed the line of Ms. Sonia Gandhi,” he said, adding that Ms. Sharmila’s accusations against the Congress were still fresh in the minds of people.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that it was crystal clear that Ms. Sharmila was being used as a pawn. The reasons for her submission to become a pawn are not clear, he added.

Whether she developed bitterness against her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not understood, he said, adding that it was unfortunate that the family of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who is still alive in the minds of the people, has become a subject of public discussion. “People might adore her as a daughter of Dr. Y.S.R. and sister of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, because of the decisions she’s making, she would lose that love and affection,” he said.

The YSRCP leader suggested that Ms Sharmila should tell the people why Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh was not given legal sanctity by Congress. “Mr. Jagan’s stance on SCS remains unchanged. The issue would be kept alive until the Centre has to depend on Andhra Pradesh. As a part of it, Mr. Jagan raised the issue at a meeting jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Jagan, as an heir of Dr. YSR, served and worked with utmost dedication, and never deviated from the ideals of his father,” he said.

To a question, he said that Mr. Naidu was attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya, fearing that abstaining from the event would invite the wrath of the BJP.