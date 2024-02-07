Sharmila asks Jagan to pass a resolution on Special Category Status in Assembly and send it to Centre, President

February 07, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that the government hold a discussion on the floor of the Assembly on “the betrayal of the people of Andhra Pradesh by the BJP Government at the Centre in last 10 years”, pass a resolution on the “Rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh” and send it to the Centre and the President for their approval.

The State Congress chief on February 7 posted on “X” open letters addressed to the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to rise above party lines and wage a united war for achievement of the ‘Special Category Status’ and other projects promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisations Act, 2014.

In the letter addressed to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said it was unfortunate that even after 10 years of the bifurcation of the State, neither the BJP government at the Centre, the TDP which ruled the State in the first five years of the division, nor the ruling YSR Congress party could ensure implementation of even a single project mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act.

She said to enable the residual Andhra Pradesh State, which had lost most of the projects to Telangana at the time of the division, Special Category Status, national status to the Polavaram project and other projects were promised in the Reorganisation Act. “The BJP, which was your ally, denied the projects promised to the State, but you did not make any effort to fulfil the aspirations of the 5.5 crore people of the State. We regret the injustice done by you to the people of this state,” she said, adding that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YCP came to power with a promise that he would set right things. “But nothing has changed so far, as people continue to suffer in the absence of development,” she said.

In the letter addressed to Mr. Naidu, she reminded him that his party had acknowledged in the past that Special Category Status was the lifeline for the State. She invited him to join the Congress in the fight for the same. Ms. Sharmila urged all the Opposition parties to exert pressure on the YCP government to discuss the issue threadbare on the floor of the ongoing Assembly session, pass a resolution and send it to the Centre and the President.