SFI to conduct model exam for Class X students on Feb. 2

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State vice president K. Suresh and Vizianagaram district secretary P. Rammohan on Tuesday asked the government to conduct special classes for the Class X students who were lagging behind in studies, ahead of the exams. They said that the many students were yet to understand the new examination pattern with the removal of bit paper system from this year.

Addressing a media conference, they said that SFI would conduct model exam in the name of Prajna Vikasam on February 2 to enable students to understand the model question papers. SFI Vizianagaram district president Ch. Venkatesh, vice president K. Satish Dev Singh and district girls’ wing convener Ch. Pavani said that the exam would be conducted in 10 centres in the district. They said that special prize money up to ₹10,000 would be given to the first ranker and ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 for the next two rankers. SFI leaders D. Ramu, Ch. Rama Krishna, Ch. Hareesh and others were present.