SFI opposes ‘Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi’

The Students Federation of India-AP chapter protested the State government’s decision to rename the Telugu Akademi as Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi.

They staged a demonstration at the Telugu Talli statue on the premises of Thummapalli Vari Kalakshetram on Tuesday. SFI State president K. Prasanna Kumar demanded that the government keep Telugu Akademi as a separate board and roll back the decision.

“The State government had already removed Telugu medium from schools. Telugu should be given utmost importance above any other language and its board should not be merged with any other board,” Mr. Prasanna Kumar said.

Krishna district SFI secretary M. Someswara Rao, president N. Kotababu and others were present.