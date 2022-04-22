Sexual assault on mentally challenged woman: ₹10 lakh compensation announced, CI and SI suspended

DGP Rajendranath Reddy has ordered the suspension of CI Hanish Kumar and SI Srinivas for dereliction of duty

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered for immediate payment of ₹10 lakh compensation to the family of the victim who was allegedly subjected to sexual assault on the government hospital premises in the city. He has also sought strict and immediate action on the officials concerned for the negligence of duty.

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly confined to a room and sexually assaulted by three contract staff for 30 hours in a government hospital a couple of days ago. Parents of the victim allege that delay and inaction of police on their missing complaint led to the crime.

Following the order, the Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy has ordered the suspension of CI Hanish Kumar and SI Srinivas for negligence of duty. The Health department has also initiated action on the people involved in the sexual assault. The accused are identified as belonging to a fogging agency.

As per an official statement from CM’s office, the services of the fogging agency and security agency at the hospital have been terminated with immediate effect. The State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has issued a show cause notice to the Resident Medical Officer of the hospital in this regard. The CS has further sought a full-scale investigation, a detailed report and action by the Director of Medical Education in the incident.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Friday, when the activists of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a dharna at the hospital condemning the alleged gang rape of a woman on the hospital premises.

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma called on the victim at the Old GGH, and enquired about her health condition.

The TDP activists staged a dharna at the hospital main gate and raised slogans against the government alleging that there was no security for girls in the State.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Mahila Commission Chairperson directed the police to step up vigil and take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Ms. Padma directed the hospital authorities to provide better treatment for the victim.

Chaos ensued at the Government Hospital premises when the TDP workers raised slogans against the government.